Indian domestic season gets underway on Sunday with Mushtaq Ali T20

New Delhi: The Elite A, B and C matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament will start from Sunday at Bengaluru, Kolkata and Vadodara.

The tournament is the first of the Indian domestic season that has been pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All the teams had to undergo a week-long quarantine ahead of the tournament.

Schedule for Sunday:

Elite Group A matches

In Alur (near Bengaluru)

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir; Railways vs Tripura; Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh.

Elite Group B matches

In Kolkata

Assam vs Hyderabad; Odisha vs Bengal; Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu

Elite Group C matches

In Vadodara

Baroda vs Uttarakhand; Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh; Gujarat vs Maharashtra

—IANS