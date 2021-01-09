India vs Aus: India move to 180/4 at lunch on third day

Sydney: India moved to 180 for four at lunch on the third day of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 42 off 144 deliveries while Rishabh Pant was with him on 29 off 45 deliveries.

India had lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari early to be pegged back.

Resuming at 96/2, both Rahane and Pujara were extremely watchful, adding 21 runs in the first 9.3 overs of the day before the India captain, in trying to up the pace, chopped a Pat Cummins ball on to his stumps.



Vihari was run out soon after. The India No. 5 was caught short by a direct hit from Josh Hazlewood at mid-off as he tried to steal a single.

The arrival of Pant saw an increase in the run rate as he added unbeaten 38 with Pujara for the fifth wicket in 11.4 overs.

India are still 158 runs behind Australia's first innings total.



–IANS