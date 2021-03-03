India pacer Jasprit Bumrah skips England series to prepare for his marriage?

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming fourth Test against England, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was relieved from India's squad due to personal reasons, and now it has come to the knowledge that the bowler has asked for some days off as he is getting married.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the BCCI in the know of developments have confirmed that Bumrah is set to get married soon and has taken a leave to prepare for the same.

"He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," the source said.