India inch closer to WTC final; England out of race

New Delhi: India knocked England out of contention from the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in June with their 10-wicket triumph in the day-night third Test in Motera which propelled the hosts to the top of the standings.

India now have to either win or draw the final game at the same venue, starting on March 4 to claim the right to take on New Zealand in the WTC final at Lord's in London. The Black Caps have already qualified and are placed second in the latest list.

"England have dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points," the ICC stated.

"England are out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship after losing the third Test against India in Ahmedabad," it added.

England, who are now 2-1 down in the four-match series, needed to win the four-match series 3-1 to play the June 18-22 final.

New Zealand are assured of a place in the final with 70 percentage points.

If India lose the and fourth and final Test against Australia, then Australia, who are in third place with 69.2 percentage points, will make it to the final to be held at Lord's, from June 18 to 22.

—PTI



