India all out for 365; England 6/0 at lunch

Ahmedabad: England were 6/0 in their second innings at lunch after India were bowled out for 365 on the third day of the fourth and final Test here on Saturday.





Openers Zak Crawley (5) and Dominic Sibley (1) were at the crease for the visitors.

Earlier, Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 96 as India were bowled out for 365.

Axar Patel (43) and Washington shared 106 runs for the eighth wicket as the hosts added 71 runs in the pre-lunch session. India finished with a lead of 160 runs.

For England, veteran pacer James Anderson (3/44) and Ben Stokes (4/89) were the most successful bowlers.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 365 all out

England: 205 and 6/0 in 3 overs.

—PTI