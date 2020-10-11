In 13th straight season for RCB, Kohli completes 6,000 runs

Abu Dhabi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain on Saturday completed 6,000 runs for his team -- in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the now defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20) -- and also scored the highest score by a captain against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 13 IPL seasons, as he scored an unbeaten 90 here.

When Kohli took a single off left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja to reach 31 in the 14th over, he completed an aggregate of 6,000 runs, scored in the IPL and the CLT20, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. He 90 not out came off 52 balls. It contained 28 singles, 11 twos, four boundaries, and four sixes.

The India captain played only five dot balls. "Did not play a single dot in the last 25 balls," tweeted statistician Rajneesh Gupta. His other tweet read: "The highest score by a captain against #CSK in #IPL."

Interestingly, in Saturday's double header three of the four captains involved half-centuries -- captain Dinesh Karthik scored 58 in Kolkata Knight Riders' two-run win over Kings XI Punjab, despite the losing team's in-form skipper KL Rahul scoring 74.

The only captain in action on Saturday not to have scored a half-century was Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who 10 off six balls, including a boundary.

—IANS