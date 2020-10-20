I batted with more intensity against CSK, says RR's Buttler

Abu Dhabi: "Nice to get a win on the board tonight. I tried to come out with some intensity in my batting. I didn't think I had enough last game, and I decided to take a few more options tonight, and it came off," the England wicket-keeper said after making the top score of the match here.

"You have to keep trusting yourself and particularly when there's no scoreboard pressure, you can play yourself in and let cut loose in the end. I'm happy (batting at No.5) to do whatever the team needs to me do. This is my role for now," said the 30-year-old player.

RR captain Steve Smith, who scored 26 not out off 34 balls, praised Buttler and said he took the pressure off his head.

"Sharjah is a little different from here. The wicket was stopping, not the best for batting, and good to be on the winning side. I thought we bowled well in the powerplay. The spinners bowled good lengths, with the googlies and leggies, building a lot of pressure," he said.

The Aussie also praised leg-spinners Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal.

"Tewatia and Shreyas have been sensational for us. Buttler took the pressure off me. I just knocked it around, and he just batted the way he usually does. He always maintains a good strike-rate. I didn't know I'd nicked the ball [on to the pads for LBW decision], but I was relieved to see that I had," he said.

—IANS