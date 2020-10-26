Gurugram police busts IPL cricket betting racket, 2 held

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Monday arrested two men on charges of alleged online betting on a T20 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between 'Kings XI Punjab' and 'Sunrisers Hyderabad'. However, the third accomplice managed to escape.

The accused were identified as Suresh and Yogesh while the absconding person was identified as Naveen.

On information about the presence of the three men betting over the ongoing IPL matches in a house, the police conducted a raid.



"Police raided the house and tried to nab the criminals, one of the accused pushed the cop and ran away while the other two were caught by the police," said Subhash Boken, Gurugram police spokesperson.

According to the police, during the raid one of the accused was making entries about the cricket match in a register and his accomplice was communicating on the phone about the betting rates for IPL team 'Sunrisers Hyderabad'.



A laptop, register and an LED TV were recovered from their possession.

The police registered a case under the 'Prevention of Gambling Act' against the accused at the Bilaspur police station in Gurugram.

"We are trying to trace the third accused who managed to escape from the spot while the investigation is on," Boken added.

—IANS