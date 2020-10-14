Glenn Maxwell Doesn't Want To Compare His IPL Stint With International Career

Comparing to his international performance, Glenn Maxwell has failed to create an impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although he has been brought for a hefty sum of money in auctions, he has not justified the price tag with his performance in the league. Similarly, in the ongoing IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab ( KXIP) had bought Glenn Maxwell for INR 10.75 crore to solve their middle-order problem, but the Australian allrounder has been struggling to get decent scores for them.

But in a recent interaction, Glenn Maxwell has stated that he doesn't want to compare his IPL stint with an international career. He also gave the reason for his remark. The right-hand batsman said that while playing for the Australian team, he has much more clarity of his role. On the other hand, in IPL, his roles keep changing as the demand of the team.Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell reckoned that teams in IPL keep looking for the correct balance and so chopping and changing becomes normal. As he said, the allrounder has played for KXIP in the last seven matches at no. 3, 4 and 5 positions, however, the results haven't changed.

From his seven IPL 2020 matches till now, Glenn Maxwell has scored 58 runs at an average of 14.50. His strike-rate shockingly stands at 95.08. KXIP badly needs him to perform exceptionally well to keep their dreams alive for the trophy.

__PTI