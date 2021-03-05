Glenmark Pharma signs Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Friday said it has signed cricketer Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador for its product Candid Powder.Sharma has "officially signed on to represent Glenmark''s Candid Powder, a legacy brand of the company''s consumer care division",Â the company said in a statement.

Sharma will be the official face of the brand as part of its 360 degree communication.

Glenmark said Candid Powder brand is a market leader in its category, with a market share of 64 per cent in the medicated powder category.Â Â Â

Glenmark''s Candid Dusting Powder is used to treat four key skin problems of redness, irritation, sweat rash and fungal infections.Â Â

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.34 per cent lower at Rs 472.40 apiece on the BSE. PTI