Former NZ all-rounder Bruce Taylor passes away

New Zealand: Former New Zealand all-rounder, Bruce Taylor passed away aged 77 on Saturday. Taylor is the only cricketer to have scored a century and take a five-wicket haul on his Test debut.

"NZC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of NZ all-rounder, Bruce Taylor, aged 77. In his 30 Tests, Bruce was a force of nature & remains the only player in the world to have scored a century & taken a five-for on Test debut. Our thoughts are with his family and close friends," the official handle of New Zealand Cricket tweeted. As per a report in stuff.co.nz, Taylor had suffered from ill health and had a leg amputated in March 2016 to fight gangrene.

Taylor played 32 matches for New Zealand. Thirty of those appearances came in the longest format, where he scored 898 runs at an average of 20.40 and took 111 wickets at an average of 26.60, with a career-best 7 for 74 against the West Indies in 1972. In his two ODIs, he took four wickets and he managed to score 22 runs in only one innings as a batsman.

At the first-class level, he played 141 matches. After ending his playing career by helping Wellington secure the first-class win over the touring West Indians in 1979-80, Taylor moved to Dunedin where he served as an Otago selector, reported ESPNCricinfo.

—ANI