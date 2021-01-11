Former Australia Test opener Colin McDonald passes away

Melbourne: Former Australia Test batsman Colin McDonald has passed away at the age of 92.

McDonald, Australia's 191st men's Test cricketer, played 47 Test matches across two decades and is regarded among the finest opening batsmen the country ever produced.

McDonald made his Test debut alongside Richie Benaud and George Thoms against the West Indies at the Gabba in 1952, top-scoring in Australia's first innings and scoring a half-century in the second.

He went on to compile 3,107 Test runs at an average of 39.32, including five centuries.

McDonald was the seventh highest run-scorer among all international Test batsmen during the 1950s, and led all-comers in 1959 with 671 runs from eight Tests at an average of 61.That year featured his highest Test total of 170, scored against England at the Adelaide Oval in a match Australia would go on to win by 10 wickets.

After retiring from cricket, McDonald served as a teacher, ABC commentator and executive director of Tennis Australia, during which time the venue now known as Rod Laver Arena was constructed.

"Colin will forever be remembered as a legend of Victorian and Australian cricket," said Earl Eddings, CA Chair in a statement. "He was fearless against the fast bowlers and skilful when playing the spinners both in Australia and across tours of England, the Caribbean, South Africa, India and Pakistan.

"Australian cricket is a better place for Colin's many years of outstanding service at international and state level, as well as his club career with Melbourne University, Melbourne Cricket Club and Brighton. Our sincere condolences and best wishes go out to Colin's family," he added.

--IANS