Dubai to host IPL 2020 final, Women's T20 Challenge will be played in Sharjah

Dubai: The final of the IPL 2020 will be played on November 10 in Dubai, the BCCI announced on Sunday.

Dubai will also serve as the venue for Qualifier 1, to be played between the top-two sides at the end of the league stage, on November 5.

The Eliminator and Qualifier 2, on November 6 and 8 respectively, will be held in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the third edition of Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4 to November 9 and it will be held in Sharjah.

The three teams - Velocity, Supernovas and Trailblazers - will play a game against each other on November 4, 5 and 7, and the top two teams will qualify for the final.

The All-India Women's Selection Committee also announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi's replacement, who will be missing the tournament for Velocity after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in October.

IPL Playoffs Schedule:

Qualifier 1: Team 1 vs Team 2, Dubai, on November 5 at 1930 hrs

Eliminator: Team 3 vs Team 4, Abu Dhabi, on November 6 at 1930 hrs

Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Abu Dhabi, on November 8 at 1930 hrs

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Dubai, on November 10 at 1930 hrs

Women's T20 Challenge Schedule :

Match 1: Supernovas vs Velocity, Sharjah, on November 4 at 1930 hrs

Match 2:Velocity vs Trailblazers, Sharjah, on November 5 at 1530 hrs

Match 3:Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Sharjah, on November 7 at 1930 hrs

Final: Team 1 vs Team 2, Sharjah, on November 9 at 1930 hrs

—UNI