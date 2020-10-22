CSA launch 'See us on the Pitch' cricket season

Cape Town: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday launched the 'See us on the Pitch' 2020-21 cricket season and it gave all its stakeholders a brief as to how the season will look like.

The 2020-21 season will start with the first few rounds of the CSA's 4-day domestic series from the beginning of November. The bulk of the Proteas will be able to take part before the start of the international season with England's white ball tour of ODIs and T20Is, running from November-December.

"We sincerely thank our partners in government for their assistance and guidance in making the Series against England possible from 27 November to 9 December 2020. As per South Africa's high standards and international convention, all Covid-19 protocols will be strictly observed and bio-secure conditions will be met to ensure the safety of all players and staff," said CSA Acting Chief Executive Kugandrie Govender in an official release.

This is the first of four projected incoming tours for the Proteas men's team in what is going to be one of the most congested and intensive seasons at both international and domestic level.

"It is an unfortunate reality that the new normal requires all our matches to take place behind closed doors for the foreseeable future," said Govender.

"The game of cricket and the important role of our men's and women's players will always be our core business, but we also understand and appreciate that our fans are one of our key stakeholders. We have therefore come up with innovative ways to make them feel valued and very much part of our cricket season, even if they can't physically be at the games," he added.

The season launch further included an overview of the pathway system and its transitional phases by CSA's Acting Cricket Pathways Manager, Eddie Khoza, who also reminded stakeholders of CSA's transformation successes, including -- CSA investment of R385 million in cricket transformation and development in the 2019/2020 financial year and how CSA met its transformation target at the development level in the 2019/2020 season.

