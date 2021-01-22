Ajinkya Rahane Receives Red Carpet Welcome

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane, who captained India to a memorable Test series win in Australia, received a red carpet welcome when he arrived at his Matunga residence here on Thursday. He held his little daughter Aarya as walked slowly on the long carpet laid out by the members of the society where he lives while a lifesize poster of the master batsman was pasted on one of the pillars, along with words "Congrats to Our Persistent Pillar" written on top of it.

A large number of his society members gathered near Rahane's home as people showered rose petals on him while dhol and trumpets played constantly. Chants of 'aala re aalaAjinkyaaala' (here comes our Ajinkya) could be heard clearly, all of which turned it into a celebratory occasion.

Rahane's wife RadhikaDhopavkar also walked on the red carpet. Besides Rahane, head coach Ravi Shastri, batsman Rohit Sharma, pacer Shardul Thakur, and opener Prithvi Shaw reached Mumbai while fourth Test hero Rishabh Pant landed in New Delhi early on Thursday morning. IANS

