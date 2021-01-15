4th Test: Ind XI has 290-match less combined experience than Aus XI

Brisbane: India on Friday fielded a relatively inexperienced playing XI, particularly in the bowling department, for the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba.

The overall combined experience of the India playing XI stood at 215 Tests prior to the start of the Brisbane Test, while that of Australia stood at 505, a big difference of 290 Test matches.

When one compares the experience of the bowling attacks of the two teams, India's experience stood at just four Tests in comparison to 246 of Australia (excluding Cameron Green who has played three Tests prior to the Brisbane Test).

Playing XIs and individual experience:

India: Rohit Sharma (33), Shubman Gill (2), Cheteshwar Pujara (80), Ajinkya Rahane (68), Rishabh Pant (15), Mayank Agarwal (13), Washington Sundar (debut), T Natarajan (debut), Shardul Thakur (1), Navdeep Saini (1), Mohammed Siraj (2)

Australia: David Warner (85), Marcus Harris (9), Steve Smith (76), Marnus Labuschagne (17), Cameron Green (3), Matthew Wade (35), Tim Paine (34), Pat Cummins (33), Nathan Lyon (99), Mitchell Starc (60), Josh Hazlewood (54)

The four-match series is currently levelled at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India winning the second in Melbourne. The third Test in Sydney had ended in a draw.

