4th Test: England look to score before spin begins

Ahmedabad: England won the toss and chose to bat on Thursday ahead of the fourth Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The visitors are trailing the series 2-1 and are looking to draw level while India are looking to avoid defeat and qualify for the World Test Championship final.

England captain Joe Root said that they want to put as many runs on the board as possible before the ball starts spinning.

"We need to make use of the first innings, because it'll spin again very soon so we need to get runs on the board soon.

"Over the last couple of years we have progressed as a side, and it'd be a great chance to finish a great winter if we win this Test match. When you have a tough couple of games, we need to be honest, use the coaching staff and players who have experience in these conditions, and this is a good chance for the guys to regroup and give this their all. Archer and Broad are out, Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess come in for us," said Root.

"We would've batted first too. It looks good to bat on, on Day 1. It's been unbelievable captaining India for so long, and in Tests we have come up the ranks quite well. We look forward to coming together as a side. We have a great bunch of guys who have bought into my vision as captain. We have to be at our best, and England are a quality side, who have and can put us under pressure. We have to be at the top of our game. Mohammad Siraj comes in in place of Jasprit Bumrah," said Kohli.

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj—IANS