4th Test: England choose to bat first

 The Hawk |  4 March 2021 5:35 AM GMT

Ahmedabad: England won the toss and chose to bat on Thursday ahead of the fourth Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The visitors are trailing the series 2-1 and are looking to draw level while India are looking to avoid defeat and qualify for the World Test Championship final.

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

--IANS

Updated : 4 March 2021 5:35 AM GMT
