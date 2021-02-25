3rd Test: India take 33-run lead vs Eng as Root takes 5 wkts

Ahmedabad: India took a slender 33-run first-innings lead against England as they were bowled for 145 in 53.2 overs in the first session of the second day of the third Test here on Thursday. England captain, at best a part-time spinner, took a staggering career-best figures of five wickets for eight runs -- his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket -- to hasten India's demise.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach bagged four wickets for 54, as India slumped from 98 for two to be all out for 145.

Only four batsmen reached the double figures, with Rohit Sharma being the top scorer with 66 off 96 balls.

Brief scores: England: 112 all out in 48.4 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17; Axar Patel 6/38, R Ashwin 3/6) India: 145 in 53.2 (Rohit Sharma 66, Virat Kohli 27, R. Ashwin 17, Joe Root 5/8, Jack Leach 4/54)

—IANS