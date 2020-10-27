Top
Home > Sports > Cricket > 3 Neeraj Bawana gang members arrested

3 Neeraj Bawana gang members arrested

 The Hawk |  27 Oct 2020 7:28 AM GMT

3 Neeraj Bawana gang members arrested

New Delhi: Three alleged members of the Neeraj Bawana gang were apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police early Tuesday morning after exchange of fire between the two sides in Karala area here, officials said.

"Manish Dabas and Deepak alias Katiya got bullet injuries. One Prince has also been nabbed," a senior police officer said.

They all were involved in an extortion case and shooting at the house of a businessman in the city's Modal Town area, the officer said.

Further details are awaited.

—PTI

Updated : 27 Oct 2020 7:28 AM GMT
Tags:    Neeraj Bawana   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X