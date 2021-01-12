2nd UAE-Ireland ODI suspended after further Covid-19 case

Abu Dhabi: The second ODI between UAE and Ireland, scheduled for Tuesday, has been suspended after a fourth player in the hosts' camp tested positive for Covid-19.

"Emirates Cricket Board has confirmed that tomorrow's match ... 2021 against Ireland has been suspended. This decision, supported by Cricket Ireland, was made after a new directive was received from authorities," read a statement from the Emirates Cricket Board on Monday.

"This followed over 48 hours of self-isolation by the UAE team after four reported positive cases of Covid-19. Additionally, the directive from the authorities requires the UAE team to remain in quarantine for an extended period of time."

"Discussions are continuing with all concerned parties, including the relevant authorities, regarding rescheduling of the remaining matches. A decision will be made and communicated once an agreement has been reached and approved," the statement added.

Ireland were originally scheduled to play the second ODI on January 10 but a player tested positive, forcing the game to be pushed to January 16.

"While disappointing for players and fans alike, Cricket Ireland thanks the Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Cricket for their transparency and cooperation at this time, and will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days. As always, the health and safety of players and support staff will remain Cricket Ireland's priority. We will endeavour to keep fans updated as circumstances evolve," Cricket Ireland said in a statement.

UAE had defeated Ireland in the first ODI by six wickets last Friday.

