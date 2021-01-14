1st Test: Karunaratne ruled out, Chandimal to lead SL against Eng

Galle: Regular Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has been ruled out of the first Test against England, and in his place, Dinesh Chandimal will be leading the side in the match which began Thursday at the Galle International Stadium.

Karunaratne suffered from a fractured thumb and was subsequently ruled out of the match. This was informed at the time of the toss by stand-in skipper Chandimal who won the toss and elected to bat.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka also included star all-rounder Angelo Mathews in the playing XI. The 33-year-old, who has played 86 Tests till date, is making a Test comeback after missing last month's South Africa tour with a hamstring injury.

Playing XIs:

England: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad

Sri Lanka : Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando.

—IANS