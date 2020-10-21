Committed to bring my A-game to find regular spot in team, says Nisha

Bengaluru: Indian women's hockey team defender Nisha has stated that seniors have made it easier for youngsters like her to be at ease during the ongoing national camp which is taking place in a bio-secure environment at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is not easy to be in camp for long period but the seniors have made it easy and they have been supportive all along, particularly during the lockdown when there were no activities," said Nisha who has made positive strides since her debut last year at the FIH Series Final.

"The coaching staff too have been supportive and often check with us during one-on-one meetings about how we are feeling and how our family is doing etc. This shows that we are being cared for," she added.

With no tournaments this year, Nisha feels this is a great opportunity to improve her skills as a defender.

"Personally, I feel this is a great opportunity to improve my own game and pay more attention to tactical awareness, penalty corner defending etc. This is an important phase for me as it provides ample time to get used to the level required in the senior team," she said.

"The pool of players in the senior women's team is quite strong and if I need to make a place in the team for big tournaments, I need to bring my A-game to every session and I am committed to doing that," she added.

For her, this year has been all about mental toughness, learning from her seniors and executing what the coach says.

"It has been a very challenging year for everyone but we have to count our blessing for being in a very secure environment. Because I am part of Hockey India's national program, I am able to enjoy the comforts of training in a safe environment like SAI and work on my game," expressed Nisha who was part of the team that toured New Zealand earlier this year.

Speaking of her own growth in the team, Nisha said, "I just want to utilise the opportunities I get and prove myself to the team. The New Zealand tour was a great exposure for me and I got to learn a lot from that tour especially about the match temperament required to play against good teams like New Zealand."

— IANS