Bayern Munich sign Marc Roca from Espanyol

Berlin: Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have announced the signing of midfielder Marc Roca from Espanyol. The 23-year-old has joined on a contract until 2025.

"We're very happy to have signed Marc Roca. He's an outstanding fit for our team both as a player and a person, and will continue to develop here with us. We're sure he'll add great value to our team," said board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic in a statement on Sunday.





Roca made 121 competitive appearances for Spanish side Espanyol, scoring three goals. In summer 2019, he won the U21 Euros with Spain. He will wear the number 22 for Bayern.

"I'm very happy. This is a dream come true for me. I think FC Bayern is the best club in the world and has strong tradition. I'm really looking forward to wearing the colours of this great club," said Roca.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski ensured Bayern defeated a resilient Hertha Berlin 4-3 on Sunday evening in the closing game of the third round in the ongoing Bundesliga season. Bayern took the lead twice, but Hertha never gave up and rallied back before Lewandowski's fourth goal of the game secured all three points at home.

—IANS