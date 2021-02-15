Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Fabio Fognini to reach quarter-finals

Melbourne: Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal booked his 13th Australian Open quarterfinal berth after defeating Italy's Fabio Fognini on Monday.

The Australian Open 2009 champion surged past Fognini 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to keep alive his hopes of winning a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam.

The Spaniard stormed to a fast start, breaking Fognini on his second attempt during the Italian's opening service game.

However, the Italian strung together a series of winners and won a 22-shot rally on break point by steering a backhand down the line to earn the break back but still lost the first set.

Nadal then continued the winning momentum and clinched the last two sets to sail into his 43rd Grand Slam quarter-final.

Earlier in the day, World No. four Daniil Medvedev extended his winning streak to 18 matches as he defeated USA tennis player Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 to book a maiden Australian Open quarterfinal berth.

On Sunday, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic progressed to the quarter-finals of the tournament after a victory over Milos Raonic.

Djokovic secured a 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Raonic, and with this, the World No. 1 became only the second man (after Roger Federer) to record 300 match wins at the four Grand Slam championships.

The match lasted for two hours and 56 minutes. Djokovic will next meet world No.7 Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal clash at Melbourne Park. (ANI)