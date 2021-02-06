All-round Miraz gives Bangladesh advantage in 1st Test vs Windies

Chattogram: MehidyHasan Miraz's all-round show helped Bangladesh take a commanding lead on the third day of their first Test against the West Indies. Miraz followed up his first innings century with a four-wicket haul as West Indies were all out for 259 in response to Bangladesh's score of 430.

Bangladesh ended the day on 47 for the loss of three wickets with a lead of 218 runs.



Spinner Rahkeem Cornwall took two wickets in the second over of the second Bangladesh innings to dismiss opener Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Shannon Gabriel then dismissed Tamim's opening partner Shadman Islam after which Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim saw the hosts through to the end of the day.

Miraz ended West Indies innings with figures of 4/58 as he ran through the visitors' lower middle order. Kraigg Brathwaite, standing in as captain for Jason Holder who chose not to travel to Bangladesh for the tour, was their highest run-scorer with 76 while Jermaine Blackwood scored 68 before falling to Miraz.



Miraz had scored 103 on the second day of the match.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 430 & 47/3 (Mominul Haque 31 batting, Mushfiqur Rahim 10 batting; Rahkeem Cornwall 2/28) vs West Indies 259 all out (Kragg Brathwaite 76, Jermaine Blackwood 68; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/58.

