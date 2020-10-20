Aleem Dar among match officials for Pak-Zim series

Lahore: Aleem Dar has been assigned on-field duties in five of the six upcoming white-ball matches between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, which will be played from October 30 to November 10. The three 50-over World Cup Super League matches will be played in Rawalpindi, while Lahore will host the three 20-over fixtures.

Aleem will stand in all the three ODIs as well as the first and third T20I, while he will be the third umpire for the second T20I, stated the Pakistan Cricket Board in a media release.

The ICC has appointed Javed Malik, member of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, as match referee for the series.

As per the ICC's interim playing regulations, Aleem and Javed will be the ICC-appointed match officials. The PCB has appointed umpires Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza for the series.

When Ahsan Raza will walk out to officiate the second T20I, he will become the first umpire to complete a half-century of T20Is. Aleem is second on the list with 46 matches, while Shozab Raza shares fourth spot with South Africa's Shaun George with 36 matches.

The ODIs will be played on October 30, November 1 and 3 while the T20Is will be played November 7,8 and 10.

—IANS