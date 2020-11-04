AHF to conduct workshops for HI coaches & technical officials

New Delhi: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of online education workshops during the course of this month for Hockey India coaches, technical officials and umpires. A group of 15-30 coaches and umpires will be attending two workshops this month.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of attacking and defending dynamics for coaches and officiating for technical officials, these online education workshops will be conducted for participating candidates online through Microsoft teams application, each consisting of a three to four hours' sessions.

"The AHF online education workshops have been a huge boon for our coaches and technical officials. They have been able to utilise their time well and attain very valuable knowledge about their respective fields. As sports activities resume across the country, we will surely see a drastic improvement in the performance of our coaches, technical officials and umpires," Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India said.

In addition, AHF will also organise an online workshop on club development & management on November 7 for all Asian hockey-playing nations. The workshop will mainly focus on the planning and management of clubs, both internationally and at the national or regional level.

The AHF will organise another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in November. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops.

— IANS