Afghanistan Cricket Board appoint new CEO

Kabul: Afghanistan Cricket Board have appointed Rahmatullah Qureishi as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He has replaced interim CEO Nazim Zar Abdulrahimzai after he was appointed following the termination of Lutfullah Stanikzai, who was removed from his post for mismanagement and misbehaviour. Former acting CEO Jaar Abdulrahimzai officially introduced Qureishi to ACB staff in a formal event at ACB on Monday. "Our aim will be to further serve and develop the game of cricket in the country as it is a source of joy for our country and it gives hope to our country mates," Qureishi said as per an ACB media release. Qureishi is an experienced administrator having extensive working background of more than 23 years with various multinational organisations such as the World Bank and the United Nations in the fields of Youth and Adolescent Development, M&E and project management, the ACB informed. He holds two masters degree in public administration and general management respectively and has attended many academic courses in Europe and USA as well. Qureishi has represented Afghanistan at many global conferences and forums on the issues of youth and socio-economic development, it added. The board further said that the selection was based on merit and conducted transparently by an interview panel which consisted of ACB Chairman along with board members as well as officials from the organisation.

