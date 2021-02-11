Ace athlete Hima Das to be appointed DSP of Assam Police

Guwahati: Ace sprinter Hima Das will be appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam Police, for her outstanding contributions in various national and international athletic meets, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said that the decision to appoint Das as DSP was taken in an Assam cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Dispur on Wednesday.

The Council of Ministers also decided to provide government jobs with class one and class two ranks to the sports persons representing Assam and India in international tournaments and championships such as Olympics, World Championships in different wings, Commonwealth and Asian Games.



The official said that the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam would be amended to provide the Class I officer and Class II Officer's jobs to the outstanding sports men and women under different departments of the state government including police, excise and transport departments.

—IANS