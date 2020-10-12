ACB award honorary ambassadorship to Afghan cricket analyst Jafar Haand

Kabul: Afghanistan Cricket Board has awarded honorary ambassadorship to renowned journalist, author and Afghan cricket analyst Jafar Haand.

Haand's new book 'Three Centuries: History of Cricket in the World and the youngest country Afghanistan' was published recently in which he has researched in detail about Afghan cricket, its history, achievements and star players, as per an ACB media release.

ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai appreciated Haand's efforts in the field of cricket and said: "Whoever serves cricket, gives it proper coverage, conducts research about it and provides constructive criticism should be appreciated and their recommendations considered."

"Since Mr. Jafar Haand has spent considerable time and effort into researching and writing about Afghan cricket which is reflected in his recent book as well, on behalf of ACB, I award him with the honorary ambassadorship of Afghan Cricket encouraging him to serve the game further," he added.

