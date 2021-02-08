3rd and 4th round of domestic shooting trials from Monday

New Delhi: Some of India's leading shooters, including Asian Games 10m air pistol champion and Tokyo Olympics hopeful Saurabh Chaudhary, will compete in the third and fourth domestic selection trials starting at the Karni Singh shooting ranges here on Monday.

The first and second round of trials were held last month. While a practice session will be held on Monday, matches will start on Tuesday and will end on Saturday.

Haryana's international pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil, all Olympic quota winners, will also be seen action during the week-long trials.

On the basis shooters' performance during the trials, all four, the national rifle association of India will select shooters for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup to be held at Dr Karni Singh Ranges here from March 18.

Besides two quota winners in each of the discipline, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will field three more shooters in each event -- two in Minimum Qualifying Scores category and one in the main team, along with the quota winners.

In the January trials, entire focus was on the quota winners. As usual, all eyes will be on the Olympic hopefuls next week.

So far, India has won 15 quota places, including two in skeet, in the 2019 Olympic qualifying cycle.

All shooters will have to follow standard operating procedure laid down by the Sports Authority of India for resumption of sports activities following the lifting of the Covid-induced lockdown in the country.

