Telegram Launches Multiple Pinned Messages, More Tools

New Delhi: Messaging app Telegram on Saturday launched new capabilities like multiple pinned messages, live location 2.0, and easy music Playlist sharing option to enhance user chat experience.

Multiple pinned messages feature will allow a member to tap and switch to different pinned messages.

Now, there is no need to pin a single long message to gain attention of the members to important communications as admins can divide it into multiple smaller versions.

"Telegram has enabled this feature for one-on-one chat in addition to the Groups and Channels. There is a button available on the top right corner of the chat section, users can click to see all the pinned messages together on a separate page," the company said in a statement. Live Location 2.0 is an improved version of the previous feature. Now, a user on Telegram will get an alert with a notification whenever the person has come closer who has shared his or her live location with the respective user. The company has also added Playlists as another unique offering where the app introduces an option for their users to send multiple songs as a whole playlist. Whenever a user will send multiple image number of songs in the audio format, it will automatically get converted into a Playlist. In addition, Channel Post Stats is another useful feature for admins of Channels especially in the larger ones. Now admins can monitor the performance of a specific messages shared in terms of views and number of times it has forwarded to other channels. Finally, Telegram also introduces a new set of Halloween animated emojis and a special slot machine emoji for users to enjoy their chatting experience. —IANS