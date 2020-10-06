Platforms To Watch Out For If You Want To Learn Coding

New Delhi: In the technologically advanced 21st century, coding has become an important part of creations such as websites, mobile applications, and software. The vital skills of coding and programming are in demand, and the opportunities in the respective fields are expected to rise in the future.

Coding has become a part of the curriculum for school going students. Therefore, students who can be engaged in coding now can have better potential prospects once they do leave school. So, to help them learn to code here are the five unique platforms:

SOAL

School of Accelerated Learning is the first Hybrid Product school for learners who are looking to build tech-focused careers founded by Raj Desai. SOAL claims to be India's first-ever hybrid coding boot camp for emerging technologies and future work skills. Their product-driven boot camp is now available at three major cities -Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. SOAL provides in-depth knowledge of courses in Product Engineering and Product Design. SOAL helps to build real-life, robust web applications from scratch. SOAL gives you access to global experts with both online learning modules and the excitement of learning with peers in its offline campuses. Aside from learning, you'll have the ability to connect with mentors who are currently at the top of their field.

SP robotics

Founded by Sneha Priya, SP robotics is an ed-tech platform to learn, build and showcase robotics, coding, image processing, virtual reality, and other next-generation skills or education. The best part is that concepts are taught using animation videos and real-world examples. It only enhances coding skills but also problem-solving skills and creativity. Currently, the Android and AI courses are being offered for a free trial, but one can proceed to purchase the entire course after knowing their interest. Those who complete their course will get a certificate.

Udacity

Udacity is an online learning platform offering groundbreaking credential programs in fields such as AI, machine learning, self-driving cars, and robotics as well as app and web development. They collaborate with companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, IBM to build cutting - edge curriculum. It empowers students to succeed while in school, but also in their daily life after school is completed. It aims to teach the skills that are needed by leaders today, delivers the credentials that are endorsed by employers, and give valuable education at just a fraction of the cost that is asked in traditional schools.

The mentors, reviewers band coaches ensure that those who are in the program will complete it and be ready for the job that they want. Students can learn JavaScript for free while the more intense courses and nanodegree programs do come at a price.give valuable education at just a fraction of the cost that is asked in traditional schools. The mentors, reviewers band coaches ensure that those who are in the program will complete it and be ready for the job that they want. Students can learn JavaScript for free while the more intense courses and nanodegree programs do come at a price.give valuable education at just a fraction of the cost that is asked in traditional schools. The mentors, reviewers band coaches ensure that those who are in the program will complete it and be ready for the job that they want. Students can learn JavaScript for free while the more intense courses and nanodegree programs do come at a price. band coaches ensure that those who are in the program will complete it and be ready for the job that they want. Students can learn JavaScript for free while the more intense courses and nanodegree programs do come at a price.

Coursera

Founded in 2012, Coursera is a worldwide online platform that offers massive open online courses, specializations, degrees, professional, and master track courses. It offers over 1,000 courses that come from 119 institutions. It provides coding-based courses, tutorials, and resources taught by professors at leading universities. There some introductory programming courses that are free while there are some more advanced courses available for a fee. Courses are available in English, Spanish, and French and can be subtitled in English, Spanish or Chinese. Those who complete their course will receive an electronic course certificate. There some introductory programming courses that are free while there are some more advanced courses available for a fee. Courses are available in English, Spanish, and French and can be subtitled in English, Spanish or Chinese. Those who complete their course will receive an electronic course certificate. There some introductory programming courses that are free while there are some more advanced courses available for a fee. Courses are available in English, Spanish, and French and can be subtitled in English, Spanish or Chinese. Those who complete their course will receive an electronic course certificate.

Some of the variety of courses available-

Python

Java

HTML and CSS

IoT programming

C language.

Coding Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Coding Ninjas is one of the largest online tech education companies in India, focusing on courses like C++, Java, Python, Android, Machine learning, Data science, etc. It is perhaps one of the best programming language platforms in India. They provide you a hassle-free, adaptive, and excelling online courses to help you achieve your code the panache it deserves. With TA sessions, Live webinars, Discussion forums, and Certifications, Coding Ninjas is a great place to build a solid programming foundation.company in India, focusing on courses like C++, Java, Python, Android, Machine learning, Data science, etc. It is perhaps one of the best programming language platforms in India. They provide you with a hassle-free, adaptive, and excelling online courses to help you achieve your code the panache coming Ninjas is a great place to build a solid programming foundation. it deserves. With TA sessions, Live webinars, Discussion forums, and Certifications. —ANI