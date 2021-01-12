Pegasystems Acquires Speech Analytics Firm Qurious.io

New Delhi: Software company Pegasystems has acquired Qurious.io, a Cloud-based real-time speech analytics solution provider, for an undisclosed sum.

Pegasystems said the acquisition will help it add capabilities to its software portfolio with an initial focus on 'Pega Customer Service' use cases.

While automated chatbots are increasingly more popular with consumers, live service agents are still left to handle the toughest customer problems over the phone. "Qurious.io's real-time speech analytics proactively helps agents resolve these difficult requests with revenue producing Next-Best Actions. Their cloud-native approach perfectly complements how Pega uses AI across engagement channels, enabling our clients to provide consistently superior customer service from end to end," explained Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president, products, Pegasystems.

Qurious.io's software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering uses speech-to-text, natural language processing (NLP), and emotion detection capabilities to analyze the dialog within each customer service call as it happens.

The software then provides agents with real-time insights and coaching so they can improve customer interactions, make better recommendations, and boost customer loyalty and sales. "With its deep customer service and AI pedigree, Pega will enable us to bring our intelligent speech analytics software to hundreds of the most important brands in global business," said Sabrina Atienza, CEO, Qurious.io. —ANS