New Windows 10 Version To Focus On Improving Remote Work

San Francisco: Microsoft has started rolling out its next Windows 10 feature update '21H1' to insider testers in the Beta channel with focus on improving remote work scenarios.

Microsoft's improvements for this 21H1 version are clearly designed for IT admins to improve support for remote working. This includes improving document opening times for Microsoft's built-in anti-virus software, and performance improvements for the management and configuration side of Windows, reports The Verge.

Beta channel testers who "seek" the new test build will get version 19043.844.

Microsoft said that Windows 10 21H1 will be delivered with servicing technology, which was previously used for the October 2020 Update and November 2019 Update. Microsoft is promising a scoped set of features, security and quality improvements. Windows 10 21H1 will be a minor update and will be delivered via an enablement pack.

The new features in this update will include Windows Hello multicamera support and Windows Management Instrument Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvements for remote-work scenarios. Microsoft, in a note to the hardware partners, stated that Windows 10 version 21H1 will follow the same guidelines as Windows 10 version 20H2. The tech giant earlier said that broad deployment of the update will begin in the first half of this year. –IANS