Music App Spotify Rolls Out Standalone Streaming For Apple Watch

San Francisco: Swedish music streaming service Spotify has started rolling out support for standalone streaming through its app for Apple Watch.

The feature continues to be available in Beta and is not available for all users at this time but Spotify has confirmed it is rolling out the feature, reports TechCrunch. The standalone streaming feature will allow users to stream music or podcasts via Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity directly from their wrist to a pair of Bluetooth headphones. "We are focused on developing experiences that enable users to listen to Spotify wherever and whenever they want - regardless of the device or platform. After an initial testing period, we are now rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch," the report quoted a Spotify spokesperson as saying. Apple Watch users who have Spotify should see the new update on their devices. It will appear with a pop-up message "Want to stream on your Apple Watch? Select it here." Once updated, users can choose to stream Spotify on their Apple Watch. The audio streaming service now has 320 million monthly active users (MAUs), a 29 per cent increase (year-on-year). The company said it now has 144 million Premium subscribers globally, up 27 per cent from the same period last year. Spotify registered 1.9 billion million euros in Q3 2020, representing a growth of 19 per cent (Y/Y) and the revenue from Premium subscribers were 1.7 billion euros and grew 15 per cent (Y/Y). --IANS