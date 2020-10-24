Microsoft Partners Netflix To Help You Learn Data Science, AI

New Delhi: Inspired by the new Netflix original titled 'Over the Moon, Microsoft has launched three new modules that guide learners through beginning concepts in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

The new Explore Space with "Over the Moon" learning path includes three modules: planning a Moon mission using the Python Pandas Library, predicting meteor showers using Python and VC Code and using AI to recognise objects in images using Azure Custom Vision.

"Like the hero Fei Fei, use data to plan your own mission to the moon. Ensure your rocket can not only get you there, but also bring you and all your moon rocks safely back to Earth. Analyse and visualize datasets with common data cleansing practices," Microsoft said in a statement on Friday.

"Over the Moon" is a film about Fei Fei, a girl who builds her own space rocket and uses her creativity, resourcefulness and imagination to reach the moon.

With the new Microsoft learning programme, one can build a machine learning prediction model after cleansing a space-themed dataset on meteor showers or use AI to repurpose the camera on the lunar rover, search through the moon's surface for Fei Fei's buddy Bungee before it's time to head back to Earth.

"Netflix is excited to partner with Microsoft to bring some of the challenges of space travel that Fei Fei overcame in 'Over The Moon' to life with real world technical application in this new Microsoft Learn path," said Magno Herran, head of UCAN Marketing Partnerships, Netflix.

Though "Over the Moon" features a young hero, the storyline and technical learning aspect has broad appeal for upskilling professionals and post-secondary students alike, said Charlotte Yarkoni, Corporate Vice President, Cloud+AI.

Some coding skills are recommended but not required to progress.

Microsoft launched the Global Skills Initiative this summer, aimed at helping 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills.

Since that announcement, the company has helped 10 million people gain skills to better navigate digital transformation. —IANS