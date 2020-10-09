IPFT Develops Bio-Pesticide Formulation For Insect Control In Seed Spice Crops

New Delhi (The Hawk): The institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT ) under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals ,Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in collaboration with ICAR- National Research Center on Seed Spices (NRCSS), Ajmer, Rajasthan has successfully developed new Aqueous Suspension formulation technology of bio-pesticide based on entomo-pathogenic fungus Verticillium lecanii.

Director IPFT Shri Jitendra Kumar said this bio-pesticide formulation has been found very effective in controlling various insects in seed spice crops (fenugreek, cumin, and coriander). The formulation has good shelf life, safe to user & environment and it may be effectively used for controlling different agricultural insects especially in seed spice crops. Patent application for the formulation has been filed.

According to a statement provided by IPFT the seed spices crops suffer major losses due to various insects. For controlling the insects, large amounts of synthetic chemical pesticides are used in these crops, resulting in higher levels of pesticide residues in seed spices, this leads to risks for human health and environment. This bio-pesticides may be used as a safer alternative to chemical pesticides to minimize pesticide residue problem. Besides, it may be used as key input for crop protection from insects pest in organic agriculture and Integrated Pest Management.