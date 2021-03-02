Indonesia's Mt Sinabung Erupts Again, Spewing 5,000-Meter-High Ash Clouds

Jakarta: Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra erupted on Tuesday, spewing ash clouds as high as 5,000 meters into the sky.

There were no reports of casualties or damages.

The country's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) has urged locals and visitors to stay away from the red zone, and residents living alongside rivers that stream from the volcano are also warned of potential lava.

The current alert status of the volcano with an altitude of 2,460 meters above the sea surface is at level 3 of the country's four-tiered alert system.

Mount Sinabung, situated in Karo district in North Sumatra province, has been rumbling since 2010, and in 2016 it underwent a deadly eruption with nine locals killed in the disaster. Enditem.