IGCAR Targets To Transfer 10 More Technologies By Dec

Chennai: The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam hopes to transfer 10 technologies to industries by the end of this year in the areas of healthcare, environment sensors, security electronics and others, said a top official.

He also said the environment and security sensors used in the IGCAR connected centres were developed in-house and nothing was bought from outside.

"We are targeting to transfer 10 more technologies by this December end. The technologies will be in the areas of healthcare, environment sensors, security electronics," A.K. Bhaduri, Director, IGCAR told the media. "We target to transfer our technologies to about 25 startups per annum," Bhaduri added.

According to him, the centre has developed sewage treatment plants which are being used in Kalpakkam and IGCAR will start promoting it.

"A team has been formed to promote the technologies developed by IGCAR," Bhaduri added.

The IGCAR signs up non-exclusive MoUs with interested parties with a one time technology transfer fee of Rs five lakh and there is also a provision of some share in the profits earned by the company.

On Friday, IGCAR announced transfer technologies for thermal imaging for early detection of breast cancer using artificial intelligence/deep learning software, a radiation monitor to measure environmental radiation and a portable Air volume sampler.

As regards the thermal imaging technology for breast cancer detection, IGCAR has devised breast thermography technique which is a low cost, non-invasive method based on non-ionizing radiation.

The image is interpreted using Artificial Intelligence/Deep Learning software for diagnosis.

The method is being further improved by taking test cases from hospitals and an MoU was signed with Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), Chennai.

An IGCAR official said normally mammography is taken only after 40 years of age. But the IGCAR technology can be used to detect a much earlier age.

According to IGCAR, a solar powered wireless connected radiation monitor (Autonomous Gamma Dose Logger) to measure environment radiation has been developed that can be used in nuclear installations and also for general radiation monitors in other places.

It is possible to have large deployments of these units, including across rough terrains. It can be installed across borders to monitor movement of radioactive materials.

The intent for MOU for technology transfer is being done with Ideal Sensors, Chennai.

The portable air volume sampler -- an import substitute -- is a lightweight device made of fibre reinforced plastic and employed to collect airborne particulates in a filter paper medium.

It finds applications in pollution control boards for collection of suspended particulate matter in monitoring environmental pollution and in industries discharging particulate effluents.

The intent for MoU for technology transfer was signed with First Source Impex Bengaluru.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has also been signed with the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR)-KrishiVigyan Kendra, Perambalur, Tamil Nadu for joint research and development in irradiation related studies in respect of seeds, crops and other allied and related areas.

Meanwhile, a technology Incubation Centre at IGCAR, Kalpakkam was also inaugurated by Department of Atomic Energy Secretary K.N. Vyas through video conference. According to IGCAR, the Incubation Centre will be catalytic in incubating such technologies from IGCAR and also spin off technologies from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and other units of the DAE in the southern part of the country through appropriate hand-holding with entrepreneurs and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). —IANS