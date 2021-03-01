I&B Ministry Partners With IIT Bombay To Develop Centre Of Excellence; VFX, Gaming, Animation Courses To Be Taught

New Delhi: In a positive development, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced collaboration with IIT Bombay to develop a Center of Excellence in Gaming and related areas such as VFX & Animation.

The announcement was made by the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar while addressing a game designing competition.

He said, "Happy to announce that @MIB_India in collaboration with @iitbombay has decided to form a Gaming center wherein courses related VFX, Gaming and Animation will be taught."

Javadekar said the various courses on topics like VFX, gaming and animation will also be offered and the preparations for the same are at an advanced stage.

He added, "Many games played on mobile phones & gadgets are violent and addictive. PUBG was just one example of it. Criticizing isn't the solution. We must create our own games/apps that'd be adopted around the world for their values rooted in Indian ethos."

Javadekar said, "India is a historical centre of sports. The Prime Minister's vision is to make India a major toy manufacturer. Soon, every Indian will realise his vision."

—IANS