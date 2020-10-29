Google Celebrates 20 Years Of Human Life On ISS With Online Project

New Delhi: Google in collaboration with NASA on Thursday launched a new online celebration of the 20th anniversary of humans living and working on the International Space Station (ISS).

The project under Google Arts & Culture includes NASA collections, stories and some new games to help anybody learn more and engage in this important milestone in space exploration.

Twenty years ago, when the first crew of permanent astronauts, cosmonauts, and researchers arrived at their new home on the ISS it opened a new chapter in human space exploration.

"Today, we're able to look back on all that's happened, from cutting-edge research to benefit humanity, to building essential foundations for international cooperation on our shared home: Earth," Google said.

For the first time on Google Arts & Culture, viewers will be able to explore a newly uploaded 3D model of the ISS in Augmented Reality, making it possible to bring the station back down to Earth and undertake fascinating examinations of each module of the station in incredible detail. Dr Gary Kitmacher, Mission Manager for ISS Communications and Education, helped curate the NASA experiences and provided subject matter expertise to this project. "I have dedicated 36 years of my life following and reporting on this incredible human adventure and the amazing achievements of the ISS. Partnering with Google Arts & Culture on this ISS 20th Project enables NASA to bring these stories to a new audience," Kitmacher said. —IANS