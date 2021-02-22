DoT Wireless Wing Cracks Down On Illegal Signal Boosters In Delhi

New Delhi: The wireless monitoring wing of the Department of Telecom has brought down over 48 mobile signal boosters in Connaught Place area of the national capital, a senior official of the department said on Monday. The Wireless Monitoring Organisation is continuing with raids and awareness campaigns in other parts of Delhi to bring down illegal devices that deteriorate mobile signals around places where they are installed. ''We have been able to find 48 illegal mobile signal boosters in Connaught Place. People are generally not aware that these devices are illegal. They immediately surrendered when we informed them. In fact, people have been very cooperative during the drive,'' International Monitoring Station Engineer-in-charge Devendra Kumar Rai told PTI. Illegal mobile signal repeaters have become a major nuisance and are one of the biggest reasons for customers facing network issues like call drops and low data speeds. These illegal repeaters are installed by individuals or establishments at homes, offices to boost mobile signals.

''After removal of the boosters, people also reported improvement in their mobile signals,'' Rai said. The DoT team is continuing with raids in the South Delhi district. Telecom operators have frequently raised the issue before DoT to bring down illegal mobile signal boosters as they adversely impact quality of service that result in call drops, slow data speed etc. DoT has removed around 500 illegal devices through various drives conducted in last one and half year. —PTI