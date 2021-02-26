Cisco, Nasscom To Offer 20K Virtual Internships On Cybersecurity

New Delhi: Networking giant Cisco is partnering with Nasscom FutureSkills Prime and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to offer 20,000 virtual internship opportunities in cybersecurity.

The virtual internship programme is an extension of Cisco's Networking Academy programme and will be launched in two phases.

During Phase 1, 20,000 virtual internships on cybersecurity will be offered, and during phase 2, internship opportunities on new skills will be included, Nasscom said on Friday.

To qualify for the internship, students will be required to undertake a Cisco Networking Academy course which will be aided by a series of learning content provided by Cisco via the institution's NetAcad platform or the Nasscom FutureSkills Prime platform.

The FutureSkills Prime is a joint initiative by the Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and the IT Industry led by Nasscom.

"This partnership with Nasscom and AICTE is a step towards realigning the existing talent with emerging technologies, enabling better job opportunities, and ultimately transforming India into a Digital Talent Nation," Sameer Garde, President India and Saarc, Cisco, said in a statement.

Upon completing the programme, the applicants will be evaluated by Cisco NetAcad partners and eligible students will receive a digital certificate.

"By creating these internships, we aim to offer students a golden opportunity to upskill and reskill with relevant experience and competencies in emerging technologies," said Amit Aggarwal,Chief Executive Officer, IT-ITES Sector Skill Council of India, Nasscom.

Over the last three decades, India has been the global leader in IT-ITeS, with almost 4.36 million employees and over $190 billion in revenue.

However, the lack of internship opportunities in the industry hampers the chain of growth, affecting the industry's readiness to capitalize on new-age technologies to help propel the economy forward.

The program, through internship opportunities, will allow students access to a world of enhanced skills and add to the country's digital expertise pool. —IANS