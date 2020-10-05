Centre to set up world's first Forensic Science University in India : Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Union government will set up the World's first Forensic Science University in India.

Speaking after inaugurating CCTV cameras at DCP East Zone office in Amberpet here, Mr Reddy said that the vacant posts of 41 per cent in forensic labs would be filled up soon.

Stating that National Defence University to be set up soon to get jobs in the para-military, the Minister said the Centre was also planning to make changes to IPC and CRPC sections in the country.

"We are also taking public opinion in this regard", Mr Reddy said.

Praising the Telangana and Andhra police for doing an exemplary job, he said, Telangana was at the forefront of enforcing punishments for the accused through existing technology.

"We have given first priority to control tge crime as part of the Safe City in Metro cities across the country", he added.

The Union Minister stated that the CCTV Cameras were very useful to apprehend criminals and punish them.

In India, 8 cities were selected in Safe Cities scheme, including Hyderabad. The Central Government had provided direct financial assistance as part of the scheme, he said.

Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh said the Hyderabad city is at the forefront of CCTV surveillance in the country.

He said Command control centre in Banjara Hills will be available very soon.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the city ranks first in the country for the last two years. There is public cooperation in all aspects. About 30-40 per cent of complaints were coming through social media in every police station.

"Face recognition technology is very useful in every case. We have the technology to detect even at night also. There are over 5 lakh cameras in the city", the Commissioner added.

