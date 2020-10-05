Bengal Govt Inks MoU With IIM-C Wing To Set Up Technology Development Centre

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Management Calcutta-run Entrepreneur & Innovation Park to set up a Technology Development and Adaptation Centre (TDAC).

The TDAC will build technologies which will address need-based, location specific problems, an official release said here.

"The state Department of Science and Technology and Biotechnology and the IIM-run Entrepreneur & Innovation Park have mutually agreed to set up the TDAC through the West Bengal Science & Technology Council with the objective of building and nurturing an ecosystem to support S&T-led entrepreneurship, promoting Scientific research and innovation," it said. "This will entail mentoring product development, motivating youth to take up S&T entrepreneurship, supporting job creation and employment. The promising S&T solutions/Research in the state will enable sustainable ventures, businesses, and facilitate commercialization of research output," it said. —PTI