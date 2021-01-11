SC should stay operations of 3 farm laws, and hear constitutionality: Tewari

New Delhi:The Congress on Monday said that the Supreme Court should stay the operations of the three farm laws and hear the Constitutionality of these laws as it has an impact on 65 per cent of the country's population.

Speaking to IANS over phone, Congress Lok Sabha member and former Union Minister Manish Tewari said, "The Supreme Court should stay the operation of these farm laws and hear the constitutionality of these laws on a daily basis."

He said that the Supreme Court should do this because this impacts 65 per cent of the population of the country.

The Congress leader's remarks came after the Supreme Court while hearing the petitions challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders, said 'it will stay the implementation of the farm laws if the government did not do it'.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also took to Twitter and wrote, "Supreme Court observations and hearing today has completely exposed BJP government "3M: Mismanaging, Mishandling and Maligning" blunders on farmers issue and has sent a strong signal to government that they do not have licence to bulldoze over farmers rights and consultative process preceding legislation."

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, said, "The country witnessed how the farm laws were brought in through an ordinance. How it was bulldozed in the Lok Sabha. Rajya Sabha members were barely given time and how farmers have were given empty promises and called vile names. As the protest continues, heartening that Supreme Court has taken note."

Earlier in the day, while hearing the petition, Chief Justice said, "We will stay implementation if the Centre doesn't do it."

The Supreme Court said it wants to make it clear that it is not stifling protest and the protest could carry on. But the question is whether protest should be held at the same site or should be shifted to accommodate free movement of citizens, the top court said.

The apex court told the Centre that it is reiterating to form a committee to examine the farm laws. "Until then, the court can stay the implementation of the farm laws.

"We want the atmosphere to be conducive, let the laws be on hold and go to the committee," said the CJI.

The court said it apprehends there may be violence at the protest site, intended or unintended.

"We don't want blood on our hands," said Chief Justice S.A. Bobde.

—IANS



