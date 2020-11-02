Politics over Paswan's death, HAM raises questions

Patna: Amid the ongoing Bihar Assembly polls, questions are being raised over the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Hindustani Awam Morcha, a part of the National Democratic Alliance, has demanded a judicial probe into Paswan's death.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's party HAM's spokesman Danish Rizwan has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Demanding a judicial probe into Ram Vilas Paswan's death, Rizwan wrote: "Everyone is sad from the death of Ram Vilas Paswan. But, the very next day of death, his son Chirag Paswan was seen shooting a video and smiling."

He also questioned that despite being a Union Minister, why was Ram Vilas Paswan's medical bulletin not released.

The spokesman wrote in the letter that it should be ascertained on whose request the medical bulletin was not issued. The letter said that after hospitalisation, only three people were allowed to meet Paswan. Why?

Accusing Chirag, Rizwan said there are many such questions related to the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, which automatically put Chirag in the dock. He said that the whole country wants to know, therefore, there should be a judicial inquiry into the matter.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Paswan is contesting elections in Bihar after separating from the NDA.

--IANS