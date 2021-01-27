Top
Home > Photo gallery > The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi paying homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day Parade 2021, in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi paying homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day Parade 2021, in New Delhi.

 The Hawk |  27 Jan 2021 8:09 AM GMT

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi paying homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day Parade 2021, in New Delhi.
X

Updated : 27 Jan 2021 8:09 AM GMT

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X